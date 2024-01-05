A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) host the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) on January 5, 2024. The Pelicans will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Clippers, who have won four straight.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46% of shots the Clippers' opponents have knocked down.

New Orleans has a 19-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 18th.

The Pelicans put up just 3.7 more points per game (115.9) than the Clippers give up (112.2).

New Orleans is 15-6 when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are posting 116.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 115.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, New Orleans is ceding three fewer points per game (110.6) than on the road (113.6).

The Pelicans are making 11.4 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 1.7% points worse than they're averaging in away games (11.7, 38.2%).

Pelicans Injuries