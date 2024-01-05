Pelicans vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12), who have won four straight as well. The Clippers are underdogs by just 0.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET (on BSNO and BSSC) on Friday, January 5, 2024. The over/under is 229.5 for the matchup.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-0.5
|229.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 13 of 35 games this season.
- The average point total in New Orleans' matchups this year is 227.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Pelicans are 20-15-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, New Orleans has been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.
- This season, New Orleans has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Clippers Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Clippers Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Clippers Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Clippers Prediction
Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|13
|37.1%
|115.9
|233.1
|112
|224.2
|228.9
|Clippers
|14
|42.4%
|117.2
|233.1
|112.2
|224.2
|229.4
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
- The Pelicans have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.
- New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (12-7-0) than it does in road games (8-8-0).
- The Pelicans average only 3.7 more points per game (115.9) than the Clippers allow (112.2).
- When New Orleans scores more than 112.2 points, it is 16-5 against the spread and 15-6 overall.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|20-15
|9-10
|17-18
|Clippers
|17-16
|1-6
|14-19
Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Clippers
|115.9
|117.2
|12
|9
|16-5
|14-8
|15-6
|17-5
|112
|112.2
|8
|11
|18-8
|13-8
|20-6
|16-5
