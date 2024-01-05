Lafourche Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lafourche Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Lafourche High School at Terrebonne High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Houma, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
