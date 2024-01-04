UL Monroe vs. Georgia State January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) meet the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UL Monroe vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UL Monroe Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Katlyn Manuel: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakayla Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sania Wells: 8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lauren Gross: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.