Thursday's game that pits the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-4) against the Georgia State Panthers (7-4) at Georgia State Convocation Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of UL Monroe. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Warhawks enter this game on the heels of an 85-79 loss to JMU on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UL Monroe vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 70, Georgia State 68

Other Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

The Warhawks' best win this season came against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 147) in our computer rankings. The Warhawks took home the 60-52 win on the road on November 29.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Warhawks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UL Monroe 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 147) on November 29

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 218) on November 16

76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 262) on December 12

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 306) on November 11

73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 331) on November 17

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 21.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (33-for-99)

21.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (33-for-99) Jakayla Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Katlyn Manuel: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG% Sania Wells: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.1 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50)

8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.1 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50) Kyjai Miles: 1.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks' +157 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (170th in college basketball).

At home the Warhawks are scoring 88.2 points per game, 21.8 more than they are averaging on the road (66.4).

In 2023-24 UL Monroe is giving up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (59.6) than away (67).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.