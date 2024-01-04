Sun Belt teams will be in action in six games on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Arkansas State Red Wolves squaring off against the James Madison Dukes at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Troy Trojans at Georgia Southern Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Alabama Jaguars at Marshall Thundering Herd 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas State Bobcats at Appalachian State Mountaineers 6:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia State Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Old Dominion Monarchs 6:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas State Red Wolves at James Madison Dukes 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

