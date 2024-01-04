The SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) will attempt to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stopher Gym. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions' 61.1 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 60.8 the Colonels give up to opponents.
  • SE Louisiana is 4-1 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • Nicholls is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.1 points.
  • The Colonels average 62.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 56.4 the Lions allow.
  • Nicholls is 6-2 when scoring more than 56.4 points.
  • SE Louisiana has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Colonels are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Lions allow to opponents (36.1%).
  • The Lions shoot 41.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Colonels concede.

SE Louisiana Leaders

  • Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
  • Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%
  • Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

SE Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 South Alabama L 67-60 University Center (LA)
12/20/2023 Oregon State L 92-69 Seabury Hall
12/20/2023 Tulsa L 48-47 Seabury Hall
1/4/2024 @ Nicholls - Stopher Gym
1/6/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena
1/11/2024 Texas A&M-CC - University Center (LA)

