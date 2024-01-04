How to Watch the SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) will attempt to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stopher Gym. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison
- The Lions' 61.1 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 60.8 the Colonels give up to opponents.
- SE Louisiana is 4-1 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
- Nicholls is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.1 points.
- The Colonels average 62.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 56.4 the Lions allow.
- Nicholls is 6-2 when scoring more than 56.4 points.
- SE Louisiana has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.
- The Colonels are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Lions allow to opponents (36.1%).
- The Lions shoot 41.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Colonels concede.
SE Louisiana Leaders
- Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%
- Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SE Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|South Alabama
|L 67-60
|University Center (LA)
|12/20/2023
|Oregon State
|L 92-69
|Seabury Hall
|12/20/2023
|Tulsa
|L 48-47
|Seabury Hall
|1/4/2024
|@ Nicholls
|-
|Stopher Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/11/2024
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|University Center (LA)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.