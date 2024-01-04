SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game between the SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) and Nicholls Colonels (6-6) squaring off at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 63-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.
The Lions head into this game after a 48-47 loss to Tulsa on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 63, Nicholls 57
Other Southland Predictions
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Lions defeated the Wichita State Shockers on the road on November 28 by a score of 64-36.
- The Lions have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins
- 64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 216) on November 28
SE Louisiana Leaders
- Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%
- Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions put up 61.1 points per game (260th in college basketball) while allowing 56.4 per contest (54th in college basketball). They have a +52 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.