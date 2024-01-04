Can we count on Sam Steel finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

In three of 31 games this season, Steel has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).

Steel has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:35 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:09 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:42 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:26 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 13:23 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

