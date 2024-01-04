The McNeese Cowgirls (4-9) travel to face the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Northwestern State vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls' 71.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 64.0 the Demons give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.0 points, McNeese is 4-4.
  • Northwestern State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.
  • The Demons average 58.6 points per game, 25.4 fewer points than the 84.0 the Cowgirls give up.
  • When McNeese gives up fewer than 58.6 points, it is 3-0.
  • This season the Demons are shooting 36.3% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Cowgirls give up.

Northwestern State Leaders

  • Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)
  • Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.5 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)
  • Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.5 FG%
  • Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%
  • Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Northwestern State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ UL Monroe L 76-60 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ LSU L 81-36 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/20/2023 @ Central Arkansas L 75-57 Farris Center
1/4/2024 McNeese - Prather Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
1/11/2024 Houston Christian - Prather Coliseum

