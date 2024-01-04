How to Watch the Northwestern State vs. McNeese Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowgirls (4-9) travel to face the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls' 71.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 64.0 the Demons give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.0 points, McNeese is 4-4.
- Northwestern State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.
- The Demons average 58.6 points per game, 25.4 fewer points than the 84.0 the Cowgirls give up.
- When McNeese gives up fewer than 58.6 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Demons are shooting 36.3% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Cowgirls give up.
Northwestern State Leaders
- Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)
- Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.5 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)
- Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.5 FG%
- Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%
- Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
Northwestern State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|L 76-60
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ LSU
|L 81-36
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|L 75-57
|Farris Center
|1/4/2024
|McNeese
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/11/2024
|Houston Christian
|-
|Prather Coliseum
