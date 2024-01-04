Thursday's Southland slate includes the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) against the McNeese Cowgirls (4-8), at 7:30 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

McNeese Players to Watch

Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Puente Valverde: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

