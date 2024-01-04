There are two games on the NHL schedule Wednesday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are available in this article.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

Matthews' stats: 29 goals in 34 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +110 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

Hughes' stats: 15 goals in 30 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +115 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

Nylander's stats: 19 goals in 35 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +140 to score

Capitals vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

Ovechkin's stats: 8 goals in 35 games

Jesper Bratt (Devils) +170 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

Bratt's stats: 14 goals in 35 games

John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +175 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

Tavares' stats: 11 goals in 35 games

Mitchell Marner (Maple Leafs) +185 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

Marner's stats: 14 goals in 35 games

Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +195 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

Toffoli's stats: 15 goals in 35 games

Frank Vatrano (Ducks) +200 to score

Ducks vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

Vatrano's stats: 17 goals in 36 games

Dawson Mercer (Devils) +200 to score

Devils vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

Mercer's stats: 10 goals in 35 games

