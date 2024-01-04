The New Orleans Privateers (3-8) take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-5) on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET in Southland play.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score an average of 69 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.4 the Privateers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.4 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1.
  • New Orleans' record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.
  • The 56.5 points per game the Privateers put up are 19.5 fewer points than the Lions allow (76).
  • When Texas A&M-Commerce allows fewer than 56.5 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Privateers shoot 32.5% from the field, 8.9% lower than the Lions allow defensively.
  • The Lions shoot 37.1% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Privateers concede.

New Orleans Leaders

  • Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
  • Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
  • Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 32 FG%

New Orleans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 @ UCF L 72-45 Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Tarleton State W 67-59 Lakefront Arena
12/20/2023 @ Alcorn State W 83-59 Davey Whitney Complex
1/4/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce - Lakefront Arena
1/6/2024 SE Louisiana - Lakefront Arena
1/11/2024 @ Nicholls - Stopher Gym

