The Northwestern State Demons (4-7) will try to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls' 71.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 64 the Demons allow to opponents.
  • McNeese has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 64 points.
  • Northwestern State's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 71.4 points.
  • The 58.6 points per game the Demons score are 25.4 fewer points than the Cowgirls allow (84).
  • McNeese is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.
  • This year the Demons are shooting 36.3% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Cowgirls concede.

McNeese Leaders

  • Emilia Tenbrock: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
  • Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
  • Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (17-for-73)
  • Mireia Yespes: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Julia Puente Valverde: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

McNeese Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Centenary (LA) W 93-46 The Legacy Center
12/16/2023 Tarleton State L 88-64 The Legacy Center
12/31/2023 UAPB L 103-87 The Legacy Center
1/4/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/11/2024 Lamar - The Legacy Center

