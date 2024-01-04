How to Watch the Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) take the court against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET in Sun Belt action.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 59.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 52.4 the Monarchs give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 52.4 points, Louisiana is 5-5.
- Old Dominion's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.8 points.
- The Monarchs record 59 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 57.7 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- Old Dominion has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 57.7 points.
- Louisiana has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 59 points.
- This season the Monarchs are shooting 34.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.7 higher than the Monarchs have given up.
Louisiana Leaders
- Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Destiny Rice: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Brandi Williams: 10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Ashlyn Jones: 4.3 PTS, 51.2 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|L 71-48
|Cajundome
|12/19/2023
|LSU-Shreveport
|W 64-46
|Cajundome
|12/30/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 69-56
|Cajundome
|1/4/2024
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ JMU
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.