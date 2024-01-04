The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) will look to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Cajundome, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.

Louisiana has compiled a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.5% from the field.

The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 149th.

The Ragin' Cajuns score 5.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Dukes allow (72.0).

Louisiana is 5-2 when it scores more than 72.0 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana is putting up more points at home (82.5 per game) than on the road (71.2).

At home, the Ragin' Cajuns concede 58.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 77.2.

Louisiana sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (7.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (34.4%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule