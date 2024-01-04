Can we anticipate Joe Pavelski scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

In 14 of 36 games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Pavelski has accumulated seven goals and three assists.

Pavelski's shooting percentage is 16.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Pavelski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:28 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 19:23 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:04 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 19:23 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:14 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

