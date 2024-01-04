On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Evgenii Dadonov going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dadonov stats and insights

  • Dadonov has scored in eight of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Dadonov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Dadonov's shooting percentage is 17.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:13 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:33 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:22 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:28 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 10:49 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.