The Milwaukee Bucks visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Thursday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 34.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -125)

The 34.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 3.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +122) 7.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -143)

The 25.4 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 2.1 less than his prop total on Thursday (27.5).

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.

Lillard has collected 6.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Thursday's prop bet (7.5).

He 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -115)

The 12.8 points Brook Lopez scores per game are 1.7 less than his over/under on Thursday.

His rebounding average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Lopez has hit 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Wembanyama on Thursday is 0.4 lower than his scoring average of 18.9.

He has grabbed 10.2 boards per game, 1.7 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.9 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (2.5).

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.