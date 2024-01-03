The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -4.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warhawks Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points only once this season.

UL Monroe has had an average of 142.5 points scored in its games so far this season, three points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, UL Monroe has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

UL Monroe's .444 ATS win percentage (4-5-0 ATS record) is higher than Marshall's .417 mark (5-7-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 7 58.3% 76.4 146.1 77.3 150 155.6 UL Monroe 1 11.1% 69.7 146.1 72.7 150 138.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd had 10 wins in 19 games against the spread last season in Sun Belt games.

The Warhawks score an average of 69.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 77.3 the Thundering Herd allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 5-7-0 1-1 4-8-0 UL Monroe 4-5-0 3-3 4-5-0

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall UL Monroe 15-2 Home Record 7-8 9-5 Away Record 4-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.