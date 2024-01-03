The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd have averaged.

UL Monroe is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Warhawks are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd sit at 57th.

The Warhawks score 7.6 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Thundering Herd allow their opponents to score (77.3).

UL Monroe has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

At home, UL Monroe averages 87.5 points per game. Away, it averages 59.6.

At home, the Warhawks give up 70.0 points per game. Away, they concede 74.3.

At home, UL Monroe makes 6.3 trifectas per game, 0.6 more than it averages on the road (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.9%) than on the road (29.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule