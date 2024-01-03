Wednesday's game features the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) matching up at Fant-Ewing Coliseum (on January 3) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 win for Marshall, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 74, UL Monroe 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-4.4)

Marshall (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

UL Monroe's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, and Marshall's is 5-7-0. The Warhawks have gone over the point total in four games, while Thundering Herd games have gone over four times.

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks are being outscored by three points per game with a -33 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.7 points per game (290th in college basketball) and allow 72.7 per contest (221st in college basketball).

UL Monroe is 75th in the nation at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 35.6 its opponents average.

UL Monroe hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (308th in college basketball) at a 30% rate (314th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 32.8% from deep.

The Warhawks average 86.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (319th in college basketball), and allow 90.3 points per 100 possessions (193rd in college basketball).

UL Monroe and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Warhawks commit 12.8 per game (269th in college basketball) and force 13 (114th in college basketball play).

