Tulane vs. Rice January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (6-6, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC team, the Tulane Green Wave (8-2, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPNU.
Tulane vs. Rice Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sion James: 15 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kolby King: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 13.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler: 9.4 PTS, 9 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Travis Evee: 17 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keanu Dawes: 5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 7.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Tulane vs. Rice Stat Comparison
|Tulane Rank
|Tulane AVG
|Rice AVG
|Rice Rank
|3rd
|91.7
|Points Scored
|74.4
|198th
|355th
|82.5
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|235th
|345th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|38.1
|120th
|363rd
|4.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|164th
|240th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|212th
|96th
|15
|Assists
|14.5
|115th
|197th
|12
|Turnovers
|11.6
|166th
