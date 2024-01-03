Saint Tammany Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covington High School at Live Oak High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fontainebleau High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.