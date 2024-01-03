The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) on January 3, 2024 at Target Center.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48.3% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 44.5% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 19-9 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 27th.

The Pelicans put up an average of 115.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 107.5 the Timberwolves give up.

New Orleans is 19-7 when it scores more than 107.5 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans average 116.6 points per game, 1.7 more than on the road (114.9). Defensively they give up 110.6 points per game at home, 3.5 less than on the road (114.1).

This year the Pelicans are averaging more assists at home (26.8 per game) than on the road (25.5).

Pelicans Injuries