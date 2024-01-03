DeMar DeRozan and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be matching up versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on January 2, DeRozan produced 16 points in a 110-97 loss against the 76ers.

In this piece we'll break down DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.2 22.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.5 Assists 4.5 5.4 5.5 PRA -- 31.4 32 PR -- 26 26.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of DeRozan's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, DeRozan has made 7.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 17.8% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 2.6 threes per game, or 7.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

DeRozan's Bulls average 99.5 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 113.7 points per game, which is 15th-best in the league.

The Knicks allow 40.8 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 26 per game, 13th in the NBA.

Giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Knicks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 37 25 7 10 1 1 2 12/16/2022 31 14 4 4 0 0 1 12/14/2022 40 32 5 2 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.