The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Clemson has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 115th.
  • The Tigers score 12.5 more points per game (82.3) than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).
  • When Clemson scores more than 69.8 points, it is 10-1.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes are shooting 50.7% from the field, 11% higher than the 39.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.
  • The Hurricanes' 84.7 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Miami (FL) has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 65.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.1.
  • Clemson averaged 9.1 threes per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (75.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Hurricanes gave up 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (69).
  • At home, Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 triples per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 La Salle W 84-77 Watsco Center
12/21/2023 Stonehill W 97-59 Watsco Center
12/29/2023 North Florida W 95-55 Watsco Center
1/3/2024 Clemson - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/10/2024 Louisville - Watsco Center

