The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Clemson has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 115th.

The Tigers score 12.5 more points per game (82.3) than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).

When Clemson scores more than 69.8 points, it is 10-1.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes are shooting 50.7% from the field, 11% higher than the 39.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Miami (FL) has put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.

The Hurricanes' 84.7 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Miami (FL) has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 65.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.1.

Clemson averaged 9.1 threes per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (75.2).

In 2022-23, the Hurricanes gave up 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (69).

At home, Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 triples per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule