Caddo Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Caddo High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola College Prep at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 3A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
