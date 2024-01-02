Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Williamson, in his most recent action, had 26 points and six assists in a 129-109 win over the Lakers.

With prop bets available for Williamson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.8 20.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.3 6.8 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.1 PRA -- 33.8 31.5 PR -- 29.1 27.4



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Williamson has made 8.9 shots per game, which adds up to 16.5% of his team's total makes.

Williamson's opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 11th in possessions per game with 102.

The Nets are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 116.4 points per contest.

The Nets are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Nets are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.4 assists per game.

Zion Williamson vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 30 25 9 3 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.