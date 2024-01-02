The UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. DePaul matchup.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline DePaul Moneyline
FanDuel UConn (-23.5) 140.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UConn vs. DePaul Betting Trends

  • UConn has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • A total of six out of the Huskies' 13 games this season have hit the over.
  • DePaul has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Blue Demons games have hit the over five out of 12 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1300
  • Oddsmakers rate UConn considerably higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).
  • The Huskies have experienced the 49th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1600 at the start of the season to +1300.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.

DePaul Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • While our computer ranking places DePaul 212th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 101st.
  • Oddsmakers have made the Blue Demons' national championship odds the same now (+100000) compared to the beginning of the season (+100000).
  • DePaul's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.