How to Watch UConn vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will host the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
UConn vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- UConn has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 351st.
- The 83 points per game the Huskies score are 7.6 more points than the Blue Demons give up (75.4).
- UConn is 10-0 when scoring more than 75.4 points.
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- DePaul is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.
- The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- DePaul has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 83 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, UConn posted 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (70.1).
- In home games, the Huskies allowed 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than in road games (65.8).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, UConn fared better at home last season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.4.
- At home, the Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.4.
- DePaul sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.7%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 76-63
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|W 69-65
|XL Center
|1/2/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|W 70-58
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/9/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Wintrust Arena
