When the Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ty Dellandrea score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea stats and insights

Dellandrea has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 8-1 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 10:49 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 8-1 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 2-1 OT 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

