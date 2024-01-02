Tuesday's AAC schedule includes the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3) playing the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) at 7:30 PM ET.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Tulane Players to Watch

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hannah Pratt: 13.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Marta Galic: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

Temira Poindexter: 21.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

Delanie Crawford: 17.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Katia Gallegos: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Hadley Periman: 2.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

Mady Cartwright: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

