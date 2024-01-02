Tuesday's game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-3) and Tulane Green Wave (7-5) going head to head at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulsa, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on January 2.

The Green Wave's last outing was a 63-60 loss to Wichita State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulane vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 72, Tulane 63

Tulane Schedule Analysis

When the Green Wave defeated the Maine Black Bears, who are ranked No. 134 in our computer rankings, on December 21 by a score of 64-61, it was their best win of the year so far.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tulane 2023-24 Best Wins

64-61 at home over Maine (No. 134) on December 21

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 239) on November 19

66-57 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on December 20

67-52 at home over Howard (No. 264) on December 10

90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 280) on December 6

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (28-for-70)

14.9 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (28-for-70) Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 45.9 FG%

7.7 PTS, 45.9 FG% Hannah Pratt: 11.5 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (24-for-80)

11.5 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (24-for-80) Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 67.1 points per game, 167th in college basketball, and conceding 62.8 per outing, 152nd in college basketball) and have a +52 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.