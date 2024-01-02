The Dallas Stars (22-9-4) are big home favorites (-300 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5, +240 moneyline odds). Tuesday's contest starts at 8:00 PM ET from American Airlines Center on BSSW and ESPN+.

Stars vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has played 18 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Stars have gone 21-11 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Canadiens have been the underdog 33 times this season, and upset their opponent in 12, or 36.4%, of those games.

Dallas has been a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Montreal has played with moneyline odds of +240 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 1-8 8-2-0 6.4 4 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4 3.2 5 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 8-2 6-4-0 6.2 2.9 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.9 2.9 7 21.2% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

