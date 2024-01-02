Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets (15-18) hit the road to play Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, January 2. It tips off at 8:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Info

Brandon Ingram vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 1098.5 1105.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.9 33.5 Fantasy Rank 27 45

Brandon Ingram vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram posts 23.8 points, 4.8 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, making 50.6% of shots from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

The Pelicans outscore opponents by three points per game (scoring 116 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 113 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +99 scoring differential overall.

The 44.2 rebounds per game New Orleans averages rank 11th in the NBA. Its opponents grab 43.5 per contest.

The Pelicans connect on 11.4 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 1.8 fewer than their opponents (13.2). They are shooting 36.9% from deep (14th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.8%.

New Orleans and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pels commit 13 per game (15th in the league) and force 13.9 (seventh in NBA action).

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges' averages for the season are 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Nets put up 115.6 points per game (13th in league) while allowing 116.4 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a -25 scoring differential.

The 46.8 rebounds per game Brooklyn accumulates rank third in the league, 2.5 more than the 44.3 its opponents record.

The Nets connect on 13.8 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 14 on average.

Brooklyn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Nets commit 11.9 per game (sixth in league) and force 11.1 (30th in NBA).

Brandon Ingram vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game 3.6 -0.5 Usage Percentage 28.7% 26% True Shooting Pct 59.3% 56.8% Total Rebound Pct 7.9% 8.2% Assist Pct 25.1% 16.7%

