The LSU Tigers and the Wisconsin Badgers meet for the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 1, 2024, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN2.

LSU ranks 79th in scoring defense this year (27.8 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 46.4 points per game. In terms of total offense, Wisconsin ranks 75th in the FBS (370.3 total yards per game) and 28th on the other side of the ball (331.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN2 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

LSU vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

LSU Wisconsin 547.8 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (90th) 409.2 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (12th) 213.4 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.2 (58th) 334.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.1 (90th) 7 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (47th) 13 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (80th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 3,813 yards (317.8 ypg) on 236-of-327 passing with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 1,134 rushing yards on 135 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Diggs has been handed the ball 118 times this year and racked up 652 yards (54.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' team-high 1,546 yards as a receiver have come on 86 catches (out of 125 targets) with 14 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 60 passes for 1,079 yards (89.9 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns this year.

Kyren Lacy's 24 receptions are good enough for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has compiled 1,688 yards on 64.6% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 306 yards with four scores.

Braelon Allen has run for 984 yards on 181 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground.

Chez Mellusi has rushed for 306 yards on 51 carries with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has racked up 694 receiving yards on 66 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Bryson Green has caught 25 passes and compiled 375 receiving yards (31.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Chimere Dike has racked up 328 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Wisconsin gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.