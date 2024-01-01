The Wisconsin Badgers play the LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl as major, 10.5-point underdogs on January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under is 55.5.

LSU vs. Wisconsin game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

LSU vs. Wisconsin statistical matchup

LSU Wisconsin 547.8 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (78th) 409.2 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (25th) 213.4 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.2 (58th) 334.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.1 (90th) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (69th)

LSU leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a catalyst for the Tigers' offense this season, tallying 3,813 passing yards with 40 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 72.2% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he's posted in the passing game, Daniels has also added 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games in 2023, Malik Nabers has been targeted 125 times for 86 receptions, 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has been a key part of the Tigers' passing offense in 2023, tallying 60 catches for 1,079 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Wisconsin leaders

On the ground, Braelon Allen has 12 touchdowns and 984 yards (82 per game).

In the passing game, Allen has scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 132 yards.

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,688 yards (140.7 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with six touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Mordecai has rushed for 306 yards and four TDs.

In 12 games, Will Pauling has 66 catches for 694 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

