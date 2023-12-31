The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-2) bring a 10-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Dallas Stars (21-9-4) on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 while putting up 36 goals against 35 goals given up. On 28 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (17.9%).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will win Sunday's game.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Stars 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-400)

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 21-9-4 record overall, with a 7-4-11 record in games that have required overtime.

Dallas is 11-3-3 (25 points) in its 17 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).

Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored two goals (1-1-1 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 24 times, and are 19-3-2 in those games (to record 40 points).

In the nine games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 7-2-0 to register 14 points.

In the 19 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 12-6-1 (25 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 9-3-3 to record 21 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 7th 3.47 Goals Scored 2.46 30th 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.66 30th 21st 30.2 Shots 26.7 31st 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 13th 22% Power Play % 12.84% 28th 2nd 86.36% Penalty Kill % 75% 27th

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

