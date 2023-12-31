Who’s the Best Team in the Southland? See our Weekly Women's Southland Power Rankings
See how each Southland team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Southland Power Rankings
1. Lamar
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-5
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
- Last Game: W 61-58 vs Loyola Marymount
Next Game
- Opponent: Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
2. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 152nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 48-47 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nicholls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
3. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-8
- Overall Rank: 172nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
- Last Game: L 67-48 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
4. Texas A&M-CC
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-8
- Overall Rank: 192nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
- Last Game: W 76-45 vs Concordia (TX)
Next Game
- Opponent: Houston Christian
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
5. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-15
- Overall Rank: 245th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
- Last Game: L 87-63 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Orleans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
6. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 261st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
- Last Game: L 75-57 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Champion Christian
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. New Orleans
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 280th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
- Last Game: W 83-59 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
8. Nicholls
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 283rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
- Last Game: L 69-50 vs Grambling
Next Game
- Opponent: SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
9. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-19
- Overall Rank: 296th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 66-40 vs Schreiner
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M-CC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
10. McNeese
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 0-27
- Overall Rank: 358th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
- Last Game: L 103-87 vs UAPB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northwestern State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
