Should you bet on Ryan Suter to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter is yet to score through 34 games this season.

He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (zero shots).

Suter has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 128 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:12 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:03 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:58 Away W 5-4 SO

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.