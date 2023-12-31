Will Ryan Suter Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 31?
Should you bet on Ryan Suter to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Suter stats and insights
- Suter is yet to score through 34 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (zero shots).
- Suter has no points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 128 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Suter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
