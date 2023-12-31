McNeese vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Sunday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-8) and the McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) at The Legacy Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-67, heavily favoring UAPB to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.
The Cowgirls head into this contest following an 88-64 loss to Tarleton State on Saturday.
McNeese vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 85, McNeese 67
Other Southland Predictions
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- The Cowgirls haven't defeated a single D1 opponent this season.
- The Cowgirls have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, McNeese is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
McNeese 2023-24 Best Wins
McNeese Leaders
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
- Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (16-for-68)
- Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls' -148 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.1 points per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 82.4 per outing (353rd in college basketball).
