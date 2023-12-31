Can we anticipate Jamie Benn scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Benn stats and insights

  • In six of 34 games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Benn averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 128 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Benn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:14 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:02 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 14:21 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:57 Away W 5-4 SO

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

