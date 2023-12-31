NBA play on Sunday includes Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) hosting Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) at Smoothie King Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNO and SportsNet LA

BSNO and SportsNet LA Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 1047.5 1517.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 50.6 Fantasy Rank 29 6

Buy Ingram and Davis gear on Fanatics!

Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram is putting up 23.8 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 boards per game.

The Pelicans' +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.6 points per game (13th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

The 44.1 rebounds per game New Orleans averages rank 13th in the NBA. Its opponents record 43.8 per outing.

The Pelicans make 11.2 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 36.4% from deep (16th in the NBA). They are making 2.1 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 13.3 per game while shooting 33.9%.

New Orleans has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (13th in NBA action) while forcing 13.9 (seventh in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis gets the Lakers 25.5 points, 12.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2.5 blocks (fifth in NBA).

The Lakers score 114.4 points per game (17th in NBA) and give up 114.3 (15th in league) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

The 43.8 rebounds per game Los Angeles accumulates rank 17th in the NBA. Their opponents pull down 44.6.

The Lakers connect on 10.9 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 14.0 per contest their opponents make, shooting 37.3% from deep.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Lakers commit 13.4 per game (19th in league) and force 13.2 (15th in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game 3.1 0.6 Usage Percentage 28.8% 27.3% True Shooting Pct 59.1% 61.9% Total Rebound Pct 7.9% 19.0% Assist Pct 24.8% 14.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.