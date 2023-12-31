Who’s the Best Team in the AAC? See our Weekly Women's AAC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the AAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
AAC Power Rankings
1. East Carolina
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
- Last Game: L 73-36 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
2. North Texas
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
- Last Game: L 74-64 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Temple
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
3. Rice
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
- Last Game: L 71-63 vs Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: Wichita State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. Tulsa
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
- Last Game: W 71-62 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
5. South Florida
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
- Last Game: W 70-61 vs SMU
Next Game
- Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. SMU
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
- Last Game: L 70-61 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
7. Temple
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
- Last Game: W 71-58 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Opponent: North Texas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
8. Charlotte
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
- Last Game: W 74-64 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. UAB
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 144th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
- Last Game: W 65-53 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Opponent: Memphis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
10. UTSA
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 146th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
- Last Game: L 71-58 vs Temple
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
11. Memphis
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 154th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
- Last Game: L 71-62 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UAB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
12. Tulane
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 155th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
- Last Game: L 63-60 vs Wichita State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulsa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
13. Wichita State
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 215th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
- Last Game: W 63-60 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rice
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
14. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 252nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
- Last Game: L 65-53 vs UAB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SMU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
