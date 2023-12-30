The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

UL Monroe has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Warhawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 15 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Appalachian State has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Mountaineers' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.