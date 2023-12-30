Will Tulane be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Tulane's complete tournament resume.

How Tulane ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 145

Tulane's best wins

When Tulane defeated the Southern Jaguars, who are ranked No. 114 in the RPI, on December 16 by a score of 105-81, it was its best win of the year so far. The leading scorer against Southern was Kevin Cross, who compiled 24 points with nine rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

91-81 at home over Nicholls State (No. 159/RPI) on November 6

98-77 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on November 29

117-110 at home over Furman (No. 211/RPI) on December 14

84-81 over Cal (No. 237/RPI) on November 23

89-81 on the road over Fordham (No. 280/RPI) on December 3

Tulane's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Green Wave have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

The Green Wave have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Tulane has been handed the 281st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Green Wave's upcoming schedule, they have 13 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

Tulane's upcoming schedule includes four games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tulane's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls

Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPNU

