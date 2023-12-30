In one of the many compelling matchups on the Serie A schedule today, US Lecce and Atalanta square off at Gewiss Stadium.

US Lecce is on the road to play Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Atalanta (-270)

Atalanta (-270) Underdog: US Lecce (+650)

US Lecce (+650) Draw: (+360)

Watch Cagliari vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC makes the trip to face Cagliari at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Cagliari (+100)

Cagliari (+100) Underdog: Empoli FC (+260)

Empoli FC (+260) Draw: (+230)

Watch Udinese vs Bologna

Bologna travels to match up with Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bologna (+120)

Bologna (+120) Underdog: Udinese (+250)

Udinese (+250) Draw: (+200)

Watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo makes the trip to face AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AC Milan (-215)

AC Milan (-215) Underdog: Sassuolo (+475)

Sassuolo (+475) Draw: (+360)

Watch Hellas Verona vs Salernitana

Salernitana journeys to play Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Hellas Verona (-110)

Hellas Verona (-110) Underdog: Salernitana (+295)

Salernitana (+295) Draw: (+230)

Watch Juventus vs AS Roma

AS Roma is on the road to take on Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Juventus (+105)

Juventus (+105) Underdog: AS Roma (+295)

AS Roma (+295) Draw: (+195)

