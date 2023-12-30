Richland Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Richland Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverfield Academy at Providence Classical Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.