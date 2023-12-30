2024 NCAA Bracketology: McNeese March Madness Resume | January 1
For bracketology analysis around McNeese and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.
How McNeese ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|40
McNeese's best wins
McNeese defeated the Michigan Wolverines (No. 59-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 87-76 win on December 29 -- its best victory of the season. In the victory against Michigan, Shahada Wells posted a team-leading 30 points. DJ Richards came through with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 59-48 over Texas State (No. 92/RPI) on November 21
- 76-65 on the road over VCU (No. 149/RPI) on November 6
- 91-80 at home over UT Martin (No. 157/RPI) on December 2
- 81-60 on the road over UAB (No. 166/RPI) on November 28
- 74-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 179/RPI) on December 17
McNeese's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- McNeese has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cowboys are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), McNeese is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- McNeese has been given the 117th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Cowboys' upcoming schedule features 18 games against teams with worse records and four games versus teams with records north of .500.
- McNeese has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
McNeese's next game
- Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. McNeese Cowboys
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
