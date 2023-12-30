For bracketology analysis around McNeese and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How McNeese ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 NR NR 40

McNeese's best wins

McNeese defeated the Michigan Wolverines (No. 59-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 87-76 win on December 29 -- its best victory of the season. In the victory against Michigan, Shahada Wells posted a team-leading 30 points. DJ Richards came through with 15 points.

Next best wins

59-48 over Texas State (No. 92/RPI) on November 21

76-65 on the road over VCU (No. 149/RPI) on November 6

91-80 at home over UT Martin (No. 157/RPI) on December 2

81-60 on the road over UAB (No. 166/RPI) on November 28

74-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 179/RPI) on December 17

McNeese's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

McNeese has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cowboys are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), McNeese is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Schedule insights

McNeese has been given the 117th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cowboys' upcoming schedule features 18 games against teams with worse records and four games versus teams with records north of .500.

McNeese has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

McNeese's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. McNeese Cowboys

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. McNeese Cowboys Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

